The New Mutants Trailer: The X Men film brings elements of horror and betrayal to its tale

The Marvel film revolves around five young mutants, who are part of the X Men comics with clearly sketched character arcs. Check out the trailer.

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone finally presents the latest trailer of the film titled The New Mutants, The Marvel has long been delayed and this is the fourth time when the film is getting a new release date. The film is slated to hit the big screen in April 2020. The latest X Men film is giving out the chills with its horror elements. The film covers the emotion of betrayal when the new mutants realise that the hospital is not the right place for them. In order to escape the hospital which serves as a cage for the mutants, the film shows how the escape attempt brings many twists to its tale.

The Marvel film revolves around five young mutants, who are part of the X Men comics with clearly sketched character arcs. The five dynamic mutants try to use their unusual powers to get out to the hospital. Previously, a trailer of the Josh Boone directorial had been released in the year 2017. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy essays, Illyana Rasputin who is a Russian mutant. Illyana makes use of teleportation discs and sorcery to travel from place to place. Maisie Williams portrays a Scottish mutant named Rahne Sinclair. This character is seen to be in two minds with respect to her religious beliefs and her wish to turn into a wolf.

Charlie Heaton is Sam Guthrie, an American mutant. Henry Zaga essays the character of Roberto da Costa who is a Brazilian mutant who can harness the energy from the sun. Blu Hunt plays a mutant named Danielle Moonstar who can create illusions using people's very own desires and fears. Actress Alice Braga portrays Cecilia Reyes, who is a doctor to the group of mutants.

