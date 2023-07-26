New Naruto anime: When will new episodes release? Date, count, time and more

Naruto fans are thrilled as the highly awaited new Naruto anime episodes return. Set to air in September 2023, Naruto is known for its gripping story and colorful characters and has left a lasting impact on the world of anime. Soon after the announcement that four special episodes would be readapted, people started speculating about when the new episodes will be released.

Naruto 20th anniversary teaser unveiled

All the anime fans are filled with so much excitement as we get closer to the 20th anniversary of Naruto. With a sneak peek at the upcoming anniversary, we can look forward to taking us back to rediscover our love for Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi.

In the teaser visual, we get a sneak peek at the characters’ childhoods, bringing us back to the early days of our favorite ninja heroes. The anime also brings with it a dose of musical nostalgia. FLOW will be the theme song for the anime, with the opening song being a 20th-anniversary cover of their song GO!!! The ending song will be a cover of Viva Rock by Orange RANGE.

New Naruto anime: Release date and time 20th-anniversary

The first episode of new Naruto anime episodes will be released on September 3, and it will consist of four exciting episodes that will entice fans to watch a lot of new content. Fans all over the world can watch the series on popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll or Funimation with ease for everyone.

How long does it take for the first episode to be available? The answer depends on where you live.

Japan Standard Time (Japan): 5:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Pacific Time (US & Canada): 1:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central Time (Mexico): 3:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern Time (US & Canada): 4:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time (India): 2 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023

British Summer Time (UK): 9:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Australian Standard Time (Australia): 6:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Naruto has been a hit in the anime world since it first came out in 1999, and it's one of the top three shows on Cartoon Network. It's written and illustrated by Masashi Kishi, and it follows the journey of a determined young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who wants to become Hokage, the leader of his village.

