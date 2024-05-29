New OTT Series Black Rabbit Finalizes Its Director Line Up; Laura Linney, Justin Kurzel, And Ben Semanoff Join The Show

Netflix's new series Black Rabbit will bring a great team behind and in front of the camera. In addition, the director lineup of the series is to die for! As per reports, Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff, and Justin Kurzel will be the three masterminds behind the eight-episode series. To add to fans' excitement, the streamer announced that the series will be produced by Jude Law and Jason Bateman. Keep reading to find out more details!

Black Rabbit reunites actors & directors: Details

Netflix is bringing together an amazing team for its upcoming limited series Black Rabbit. Furthermore, reportedly the eight-episode series will be directed by Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff, and Justin Kurzel. The stars of the series will be Jude Law and Jason Bateman who are also the exec producers. A source revealed that the series will be produced by several entertainment companies and each of them will be in charge of two episodes.

Furthermore, this will mark a reunion for Linney and 'Black Rabbit co-lead Jason Bateman. The duo was previously seen together in the Netflix crime drama, Ozark for 4 seasons. Moreover, Jude, Kurzel, and Zach Baylin are collaborating for an upcoming true crime film, The Order. Reports reveal that Batmean will direct the first 2 episodes of the series and Linney will be directing episodes 3 & 4. In the meantime, fans will see Semanoff directing 5 and 6, and Kurzel will be responsible for 7 & 8.

The plot of Black Rabbit: Here is all we know!

Black Rabbit revolves around the story of a New York City nightclub owner who allows his troubled brother back into his life. The story becomes intriguing when his decision will lead to several dangers. Viewers will also see Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and Robin De Jesus in the series along with Bateman and Law.

Furthermore, Ben Semanoff is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and The Gersh Agency. Laura Linney is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Yorn Levine. In addition, Justin Kurzel is represented by HLA Management, CAA, and Sloane Offer.

Black Rabbit sounds like an exciting series which is written by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. The duo will be showrunners and are exec producers too. As for more updates on its release and updates, stay tuned into this space!

