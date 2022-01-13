Newly engaged Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly receive love from Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their engagement on social media with special videos. From capturing the moment that MGK got down on one knee to propose to Fox to the engagement ring, the couple gave a peek at their romantic proposal from January 11. Thrilled about their engagement are not only fans of the couple but also their friends.

Commenting on the post shared by Megan about her engagement, Kim Kardashian congratulated the couple saying, "So happy for u guys!!!" in the comments. Also, Kourtney Kardashian who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly's best friend, Travis Barker commented a string of red heart emojis on Fox's post.

Travis Barker who has been a collaborator and friend to Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker replied to the latter's post showing off the stunning engagement ring and wrote, "F**K Yeah." Also, Whitney Cummings wrote, "Cut to me and Pete D fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding."

Singer Avril Lavigne also sent her regards to the newly engaged couple as she said, "You two are truly the perfect “pear” congratulations on your engagement! Xx."

Machine Gun Kelly wrote about his special bond with Megan Fox in the captions of his Instagram post where he mentioned how the couple got engaged at a venue that holds significance to their relationship. The singer got down on one knee to propose to Fox under the same banyan tree where the couple fell in love and realised their feelings for each other.

