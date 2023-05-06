Newly engaged Millie Bobby Brown steps out for the first time after dad-in-law Jon Bon Jovi's comment; PICS

Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown is currently making headlines after she attended the opening of Osaka Comic Con in Japan. The Stranger Things fame stepped out for the first time after father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi commented on her engagement with his son Jake Bongiovi. The actress turned head over heels with her stunning appearance at the inauguration.

Millie Bobby Brown looks stunning at the opening of Osaka Comic Con

The newly engaged actress donned a leggy display in a cropped red co-ord for the ceremony, which consisted of a studded jacket and hot pants. She also pulled off a matching blazer and cowboy boots, revealing her slim figure and washboard abs. Furthermore, she went for minimal makeup and kept her hair in a high bun. Millie looked quite happy as she was waving at the crowd. Earlier, the actress was spotted with her fiancé Jake while she was hiding from the paps.

Jon Bon Jovi on his son engagement

During his latest appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the host asked Jon Bon Jovi if he was worried that his son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are engaged at such a young age. To this, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer replied, ‘I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all’.

Though Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since the summer of 2021, many people believe that they are engaged too young and this relationship won’t last for a long time. According to HollywoodLife sources, Jake’s parents think that this marriage can last as they were also of the same age as Millie and Jake when they first started dating in the 1980s. It was also reported that Jon Bon Jovi’s family is completely supportive of Jake’s relationship with Millie.

