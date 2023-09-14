‘Newly single me deciding...’ Emily Ratajkowski is open to dating after divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is back on the dating scene after her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In a playful TikTok video, she humorously shared her new dating criteria, poking fun at her single status. Here’s what the model said.

Emily shared a video, that says she’s ready to date

In the TikTok video, Emily playfully posted a text over her selfie, saying, “Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner,” the caption over the post read, “Grateful this period of the healing process has passed.”

Emily's divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard came after four years of marriage. They are parents to a 2-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo. The decision to end the marriage was Emily's, and she's been focusing on her role as a mom and her own well-being since then. A source told People, "It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,"

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Emily shared a cute anecdote about her engagement. The former actress said, "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn't have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.' She further added, “the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Emily opened up about her feelings post-divorce

Emily has been open about her emotional journey following the divorce. She described feeling a mix of emotions, she said, "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excited. I feel joy. I feel levity, every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

In one of her recent TikTok videos, Emily commented on the trend of young women divorcing before turning 30, mentioning Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's recent split as an example. She shared “As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

