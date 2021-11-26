Newlywed Paris Hilton pens an emotional note on Thanksgiving; Says she is grateful for an 'amazing husband'

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple while still continuing their Bora Bora honeymoon celebrations! The newlywed published a touching message about her "fulfilling" year as she teased her next chapter, which "will be my best to come," while posting a series of photographs of herself.

She captioned the picture, "Happy Thanksgiving! This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," Hilton wrote. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all, the good, the bad and everything in between." Hilton, who married Reum on November 11 in Los Angeles, went on to say, "I've grown a lot and I am still evolving. This month, I became a wife and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."

Check out her post below:

However, the socialite also expressed gratitude to her followers for their "outpouring of love and support." She shared a behind-the-scenes view inside her honeymoon hotel room on Instagram, as her song "Heartbeat" played in the background. The bed in the room was adorned with petals in the form of a heart, Hilton pillows, and a banner with the words "MR. and MRS." hanging over the bed. She also zoomed in on her spouse, who was spotted sitting on the patio, phone in hand, admiring the view.

Meanwhile, Hilton and Reum started dating in 2019 and were engaged in February. As per PEOPLE, the reality television actress married her new husband Carter Reum in a ceremony at her late grandpa Barron Hilton's Bel-Air house.

