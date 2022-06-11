Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get restraining order against former's ex Jason Alexander

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were given a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander after he tried to disrupt the newlyweds' wedding on Thursday, according to Page Six. “Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart informed.

The former federal prosecutor adds, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.” Alexander, 40, has been ordered to keep at least 100 yards away from Spears, 40, Asghari, 28, and her Thousand Oaks, California, residence. According to a copy of the order acquired by Page Six, the Louisiana native has "continuously trespassed" on the pop icon's property and was informed on Thursday that he was "not welcomed."

Jason was reportedly armed with a knife when he entered Spears' house on her wedding day. Alexander was spotted past many security guards as he entered the property, which he live-streamed on Instagram. However, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reacted quickly and made the arrest. For those unversed, Alexander married Spears for 55 hours in 2004 after an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

He has subsequently encountered a slew of legal difficulties, including breaking a protective order and stalking an unnamed lady in December 2021. On January 4, he pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to almost a year of probation. Meanwhile, despite the disruption caused by the Toxic singer's ex, Spears and Asghari were able to blissfully tie the knot Thursday evening in front of star guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez.

