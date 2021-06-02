Newlyweds Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas swamped by fans for selfies during date at Boston restaurant

According to a report in Page Six, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas were snapped sitting at the restaurant's bar and did not opt for a secluded, corner table.

Newlyweds Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are taking their romance public and are not shying away from it! Earlier in the week, Justin and Sofia, who set off wedding rumours a few weeks back, visited a restaurant in Boston for a date and to their surprise were swamped by fans. According to a report in Page Six, the couple were snapped sitting at the restaurant's bar and did not opt for a secluded, corner table.

The report revealed that This Is Us star Justin and Sofia were also swamped by fans who flooded them for requests with selfies. While a few celebrities would have loved their privacy at this time, Justin and Sofia did not mind posing for selfies. NBC correspondent Derek Zagami spotted the couple during their date and told Page Six, "They both embraced people wanting photos.”

Adding, "They both seemed very happy, smiling a lot, and Justin had his arm around Sofia most of the time. The newlyweds got cozy at the bar together."

The couple first sparked rumours when they made their red carpet debut as a couple on MTV Movie and TV Awards sporting matching rings a few weeks ago. Soon after, several international reports confirmed that the couple were indeed married. Justin and Sofia began dating last year after the This Is Us actor split from wife Chrishell Stause.

