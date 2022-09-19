Newsmaker of the Week: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's PDA causes problems, Zendaya makes Emmys history and more

Another royal that was all over the news throughout the week was the newly-appointed King Charles III who has made many questionable viral moments for himself since he took the reign in his hands. Scroll down further to check out what all went on in Hollywood this past week.

Hollywood this week has been yet another rollercoaster as the mourning silences continued in the UK for paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8, 2022, after being kept under medical supervision by doctors. The Queen's demise brought together the broken royal family as Prince Harry was seen standing beside his big brother Prince William throughout the many events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upset royalists

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were yet again the centre of royal drama as the couple were spotted by royal fans holding hands while they came out of the Westminster Hall after the Queen's coffin was laid in-state there. Some sensitive fans thought that the couple was being "rude" to the late Queen as they did not follow the royal decorum though many others came forward in support of the grieving couple.

Zendaya makes history at the 2022 Emmys

At the Emmy 2022, Zendaya won the Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her brilliant performance in the HBO series Euphoria. The win marked Zendaya's second Emmy win in the same category after she took home a trophy in 2020 for the same series, becoming the first to achieve such a feat.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid romance rumours

All hell broke loose when reports of Leonardo DiCaprio dating the supermodel Gigi Hadid started making rounds on the internet. Fans have been swooning over the possible couple as more news of them being spotted at events together pops up.

Blake Lively announces her 4th pregnancy

Blake Lively shocked all her fans when she walked her latest red carpet with an adorable baby bump. On Thursday, she glamorously arrived at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit where she cradled her belly to signify the obvious. She is set to have her fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds who already shares three daughters with the actress.

ALSO READ Chrissy Teigen REVEALS previous miscarriage with her and John Legend's third child Jack was an abortion