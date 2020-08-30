Newsmakers of the Week: Chadwick Boseman passes away, BTS prep for MTV VMAs 2020, Brad Pitt's new girlfriend

A slew of celebrities from the music and film industry had the internet talking. From Chadwick Boseman passing away to Brad Pitt's new girlfriend and all eyes on BTS prep for MTV VMAs 2020, here are the biggest newsmakers of the week.

What a week it has been for Hollywood! This week, there have been several incidents and moments that had everyone talking. The biggest news for the death of Chadwick Boseman. The shocking news of his demise was shared by his family on social media. The family revealed the Black Panther star was battling colon cancer from 2016. Actors and fans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe paid their tribute to the star. On the other hand, Brad Pitt also caused a frenzy on social media.

It was revealed that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has moved on from Angelina Jolie and found love in German model Nicole Poturalski. As the actor's dating life update made the noise, music lovers are preparing to watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2020. BTS will be performing at the awards show for the first time. Without further ado, check out the biggest newsmakers of the week below:

Chadwick Boseman passes away:

The Black Panther actor passed away on August 28. His family issued a statement confirming his passing on. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the family revealed. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," they added. Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Kevin Feige, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett and Avengers: Endgame directors were among the many stars who remembered the actor.

BTS at VMAs 2020:

The renowned Korean boy group is all set to set the stage on fire at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Before we catch a glimpse of their performance, BTS shared photos from their rehearsals. Check them out here: BTS at VMAs 2020: RM flaunts his blue tresses, J Hope lost in his thoughts and V meditates before rehearsal. Apart from their performance, BTS was also in the news for their new all-English song Dynamite. The international song shattered numerous records, including recording highest views in 24 hours on YouTube and surpassing 200 million views on YouTube within four days.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez drop collab single:

While BTS broke records, South Korean girl group BLACKPINK wasn't far behind on breaking a few records themselves. The group released their new collab with Selena Gomez titled Ice Cream and it has already hit 10 million views on YouTube after just two hours and 55 minutes. The music video also surpassed 100 million views within 16 hours and 56 minutes. It is believed that BLACKPINK could collaborate with Cardi B next.

Brad Pitt's new lady love:

Amid his custody battle with Angelina Jolie, Page Six revealed that Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend. The actor is reportedly dating German model Nicole Poturalski. The actor is in France and reportedly took his new lady love to the Chateau Miraval, where he and Angelina tied the knot.

Liam Payne engaged:

Former One Direction member Liam Payne is engaged to longtime girlfriend Maya Henry. The two have been together for two years now. The former One Direction singer and the model first sparked engagement speculation after Henry was spotted wearing a diamond ring earlier this week. His rep confirmed the news of his engagement with US Weekly.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their daughter:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom revealed they've welcomed their little angel this week. In a heartwarming statement to UNICEF, the couple began, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." The couple has named their baby girl Daisy.

Zack Snyder reacts to The Batman:

Robert Pattinson debuted as the Cape Crusader in The Batman trailer last weekend. While DCEU fans had mixed reactions, Justice League director Zack Snyder said he was impressed with the trailer. Appearing on the Reel in Motion podcast, the director revealed, "I actually just texted Matt [Reeves] after and I was like, ‘What the f***! This is cool! I loved it. I thought it was so cool. I thought it was the right direction and everything about it. As far as just being a fan, it’s the kind of movie I want to see, so I felt like [two thumbs up].”

