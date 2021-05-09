Newswrap May 9: Kareena Kapoor shares 1st pic of Taimur’s brother, Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor remember Sridevi
Kareen Kapoor Khan shares the first photo of her younger son
The Good News actress dropped the first photo of her younger son on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress who welcomed her second son with husband Saif Ali Khan weeks ago shared his first photo on Sunday. The photo not just featured their little bundle of joy but also their older son Taimur Ali Khan adorably holding him.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST photo of younger son with Taimur on Mother's Day
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli thank frontline workers
Days after kickstarting a nationwide fundraiser for all those affected by the deadly Covid 19 virus, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli thanked frontline workers on Sunday with a heartwarming message. Sharing a video with snapshots of medical, police and ambulance personnel, Virat and Anushka said they were 'eternally grateful' for these people who put their own lives on the line.
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'eternally grateful' to Covid 19 frontline workers, thank them via heartfelt video
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remember late mom Sridevi
Both sisters shared throwback pictures on their social handles on Mother’s Day. The Roohi actress shared a series of pictures from childhood and captioned it as ‘My mumma’. On the other hand, Khushi shared two pictures from her childhood. Both were very close to their mother and often share her pictures. The late actress passed away in 2018. She died in UAE.
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor get emotional as they share PICS of mom Sridevi on Mother’s Day
Bollywood celebrates Mother’s Day
Taking to social media on Mother’s Day, many celebrities extended wishes to their lovely mothers, and the mothers in their lives. Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and many more celebrated the day with sweet posts on their Instagram
ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2021: Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza share PICS; Send out special wishes to their 'nurturers'