Newswrap May 9: Kareena Kapoor shares 1st pic of Taimur’s brother, Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor remember Sridevi

Newswrap, May 9: Right from Anushka and Virat’s effort to raise funds for Covid and thanking frontline workers to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remembering their late mothers Sridevi on Mother’s Day, here are the key stories from today.

Kareen Kapoor Khan shares the first photo of her younger son

The Good News actress dropped the first photo of her younger son on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress who welcomed her second son with husband weeks ago shared his first photo on Sunday. The photo not just featured their little bundle of joy but also their older son Taimur Ali Khan adorably holding him.

and Virat Kohli thank frontline workers

Days after kickstarting a nationwide fundraiser for all those affected by the deadly Covid 19 virus, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli thanked frontline workers on Sunday with a heartwarming message. Sharing a video with snapshots of medical, police and ambulance personnel, Virat and Anushka said they were 'eternally grateful' for these people who put their own lives on the line.

Janhvi and remember late mom

Both sisters shared throwback pictures on their social handles on Mother’s Day. The Roohi actress shared a series of pictures from childhood and captioned it as ‘My mumma’. On the other hand, Khushi shared two pictures from her childhood. Both were very close to their mother and often share her pictures. The late actress passed away in 2018. She died in UAE.

Bollywood celebrates Mother’s Day

Taking to social media on Mother’s Day, many celebrities extended wishes to their lovely mothers, and the mothers in their lives. Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jonas, Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many more celebrated the day with sweet posts on their Instagram

Credits :Instagram

