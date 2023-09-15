'Next question here is from a Blake Lively from New York City...': When Ryan Reynolds crashed a Hugh Jackman interview

Ryan Reynolds has had a years-long joke beef with Australian actor Hugh Jackman. They've been at it for such a long time at this point, that many might forget just how many times, the two entertained us with their wit, by merely being in the same room as each other. In 2016, while Jackman was on a press tour to promote his movie Eddie the Eagle, Reynolds dropped by to surprise the star, as he started interviewing Jack. Here's what happened.

Ryan Reynolds asks the important questions

As the two stars sat down to chat, it was already a laugh riot. But the real serious questions started as Reynolds read the first fan question. He said, "The first one comes from, Bryan Bleynolds, from Vancouver, British Columbia - Oh I love Latin America." 'Bryan' apparently was curious about Jackman's height in the X-Men: Wolverine. Reynolds read, "Hugh, I heard that on X-Men: Wolverine, you had specially designed lifts put in your shoes so you would appear taller than one of your co-stars. Is this true or just a silly fact?"

Hugh on his part, did a pretty good job of not breaking into laughter as he answered with as much seriousness as he could muster up, saying, "I did." And as Ryan was about to run with that answer, the Australian interjects. The 48-year-old added, "But it was [for the] story reason[s]. Everything in that movie was for story and character... [for] advancing it."

A Blake Lively from New York?

The second fan question seemed even more suspicious than the first. Reynolds read out, "My next question here is from a Blake Lively from New York City, New York." The Marriage Proposal actor keeps a straight face as he reads the rest. "He writes: 'Hugh, I tried calling you on the burner phone and you didn't answer. Are we still meeting at the Gansevoort Hotel this afternoon?'" He continues, "I don't have much time because Ryan's having a mani-pedi from 3 to 4." Now this is where Reynolds starts looking suspicious as he said, "I'm having a mani-pedi from 3 to 4...that's super weird."

Meanwhile, the two are still feuding over basically everything, but last year the two made a surprise announcement that Jackman will be joining the cast for Deadpool 3. So soon enough the fans will get to see their hilarious banter on the big screen.