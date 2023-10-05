NFL addresses concerns over focus on Travis Kelce as relationship rumors with Taylor Swift take centerstage

The NFL has responded after broadcasting Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's rumored relationship on the league's social media platforms. This relentless attention has prompted Kelce to voice his concerns about the situation, he said on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, "I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed. They're overdoing it a little bit, especially my situation."

NFL's defense of its actions

In response to the growing scrutiny, the NFL released a statement, particularly addressing its social media content strategy. The league defended its approach, citing the "incredible amount of positivity" generated by this unique intersection of sports and entertainment. The statement, according to ESPN, read, "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport." It continued "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

ALSO READ: ‘I can’t be mad at how…’: Travis Kelce reflects on ongoing rumored romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's perspective

Travis Kelce, feeling overwhelmed by the extensive coverage of his relationship with Taylor Swift, shared his sentiments with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on their podcast, he said "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit, especially my situation."

ALSO READ: 'Superstar in my corner': Jason Kelce's hilarious jab at brother Travis and Taylor Swift's relationship

The debate surrounding the NFL's coverage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship continues to stir controversy. While the league maintains its stance on embracing pop culture moments and promoting positivity, Kelce and others involved seem to grapple with the balance between sports and entertainment in the public eye.

ALSO READ: 'It's nothing too serious' between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they are 'still just getting to know each other'; Report