‘NFL is laughing all the way to the bank’: Travis Kelce’s mom Donna gets candid about Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship with her son

The rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged relationship have traveled far and wide at this point. The duo is all over the internet, in newspapers, and in the NFL. However what caught many fans’ attention is the fact that Kelce’s mom Donna was seen chilling with the pop star in the stands at the Chiefs vs Bears game last month. Now Sr. Kelce is giving her two cents on the whole situation.

Donna on free PR Taylor Swift’s rumored fling with Travis Kelce has brought

Donna is now weighing in on all the attention on a recent edition of the Got It From My Momma Podcast. The mother of two said, "All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank. You know what I'm saying? It's like, good for them. They're getting the ramifications of everything."

Mrs Kelce continued, "I can tell you this, that they've told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid $1 million to a PR firm.” She explained, “It's just because we're relatable, we're just normal, we're genuine, we're authentic, and we don't put any airs on or try to be somebody that we're not."

Donna Kelce finally reveals what she thinks of Taylor Swift attending NFL games

Donna mentioned she thinks it's pretty cool that Swift's game visits have sparked an interest in football in younger girls. Reportedly fathers have DM'd her, telling her how their daughters have developed an interest in the sport, and are “watching football” with them. She also described the year as a surreal experience for her family. Mrs Kelce admitted. "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something I've never been involved with ever before."

Reportedly Travis’s mother expected the media attention to die down after the Super Bowl, but the subsequent two weeks - proved her wrong. "I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before.” Donna Kelce claimed, "So it's really kind of wild, a wild ride, and I'm very grateful that my boys even want me around."

