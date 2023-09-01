NFL star Tom Brady shares cryptic message of 'seeking healing' while Irina Shayk co-parents with USD 120 million Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady, 46, recently shared a meaningful passage on his Instagram Story from a book by meditation expert Diego Perez. Tom wrote in his post, “9 Things That Hold Great Power” from the book. The passage featured meaningful ideas like “rest,” “kindness,” “meditation,” “vulnerability,” “healing yourself,” “being honest with others,” “embracing lifelong growth,” “fostering deep connections,” and “giving without wanting in return” listed out. “Love this thank you for sharing @yungpueblo(three red heart emojis)”. This message might hint at his healing process following his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares two children. Their 13-year-long marriage ended in October 2022. Here’s the inside scoop.

Exploring Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s relationship

Tom Brady's cryptic post, particularly the part about "fostering deep connections," could possibly refer to his new relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, who has a child with her ex Bradley Cooper. Tom and Irina's relationship became public on July 24 when photos of them together outside Tom's Los Angeles home emerged. They spent the night together and were later seen on a dinner date in New York City on July 28. In mid-August, they were both at the same London hotel, although they avoided being photographed together. It's reported that they first connected at Joe Nahmad’s wedding in May 2023 after years of being in the same social circles.

In June, Entertainment Tonight reported that Tom and Irina spent time together and hit it off at a wedding. They had been talking for about a month. Then, in July, Tom was seen at Michael Rubin's Hamptons White Party, where he was seen flirting with Kim Kardashian. Since then, there have been various reports and rumors about Tom and Irina's relationship, with some on-and-off coverage in the media.

Is Irina Shayk getting back with Bradley Cooper?

While dating rumors about Irina and Tom were surfacing, Irina also spent time with Bradley on a vacation in Italy, accompanied by their 6-year-old daughter, Lea. Irina shared pictures from their Italian getaway on her Instagram. According to a source close to Irina, the trip was fun for everyone, as Lea wanted her parents to travel together. Irina and Bradley have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their split in 2019. In the fall of 2022, there were rumors of a reconciliation between the exes due to multiple sightings together, but neither confirmed the rumors. Irina's growing closeness with Tom suggests that she is focusing on a more serious relationship with him while maintaining a friendly connection with Bradley.

