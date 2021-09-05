Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley make FIRST public appearance together at a London event; SEE PICS

Niall Horan and his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley recently made their first public appearance together for a red carpet event in London. The One Direction singer was spotted posing cosily on the red carpet with Woolley as they arrived for the Horan & Rose Gala in London, England on Friday. The duo reportedly began dating last year in July 2020.

At the event, Niall was seen wearing a dark yellow suit with a white shirt whereas his girlfriend wore a stunning black dress with a sequinned skirt. Niall posed alongside Woolley with his arm around her and it seems the couple's first red carpet appearance together was beyond amazing as they looked their glamorous best.

As for Niall and Amelia romance, the couple reportedly began dating over a year ago and have managed to keep their relationship private. Apart from a few shopping trips together, the couple has not been spotted hanging out often and their social media PDA too has been minimal.

Check out Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley's photos here:

The couple went Instagram official in July last year after Woolley shared a photo of them on her account. Woolley also shared a photo from their recent London outing to her Instagram and merely captioned it with emojis.

Horan has been recently in the news for his hosting skills as he took on the role of a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live's episodes leaving fans hoping for more. In fact, Niall's fellow industry person, Shawn Mendes was so impressed by the former's hosting skills that he even suggested on social media that the One Direction singer must get his own talk show soon.

