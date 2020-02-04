Niall Horan announces new single No Judgement and fans can't keep calm

Surprising his millions and millions of fans, Niall Horan took to his Instagram page to announced his new single titled No Judgement, which drops of Friday, i.e. January 7, 2020.

2020 is indeed an exciting year for One Direction fans! Not only did Louis Tomlinson finally release his solo debut album Walls, but ex-member Zayn Malik also dropped the music video for his single Flames. Furthermore, in December 2019, we had Harry Styles releasing his sophomore album Fine Line while Liam Payne dropped his debut solo album LP1. Niall Horan's debut solo album Flicker was a chart-topping album with the singer going on an intimate tour for the album. Now, Niall fans can squeal with joy as the singer had some exciting news.

While Horan earlier promised that his sophomore album would be dropping in 2020, the singer is all set to give us a tease as to what we can expect by announcing a new single on Instagram. Titled No Judgement, the black and white announcement poster sees the 26-year-old singer decked in a crisp shirt and jeans, lazying on a couch while playing his guitar. Furthermore, Niall revealed that No Judgement drops on Friday, i.e. February 7, 2020. Horan also teased fans further by sharing a small snippet of the upcoming song, and it's giving us major Nice To Meet Ya vibes.

Check out Niall Horan's Instagram post below:

Niall's caption reads as, "Couldn’t be more excited for this one if I tried. My new single ‘ no judgement ‘ is out Friday!"

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as one commented, "is it sad a literal tear came to my eye because I was so excited about this..?," while another wrote, "NIALLLLLLLLLL WHAT ARE U DOING TO US." One wrote, "haven't even heard the whole song but I already know that this is a good song," and another commented, "SO EXCITED."

