Niall Horan announces The Show Live on Tour 2024: First headlining tour in six years

Niall Horan, the Irish singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction has exciting news for his fans. In a recent announcement, he revealed The Show Live on Tour 2024, marking his first headlining show in six years. The tour will take place in some of his biggest venues to date, spanning across Europe, Oceania, and North America. Horan expressed his anticipation for the tour, stating, "There's nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they're attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives."

European, Australian, and New Zealand Dates

The European leg of The Show Live on Tour 2024 will commence on February 21, 2024, and run through March 27, 2024. Horan will perform in various countries including England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and more. Following the European leg, he will embark on four dates in Australia and New Zealand from April 26, 2024, to May 3, 2024.



North American Dates and Ticket Information

The North American leg of the tour will begin on May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver, and more. The tour will conclude on July 31, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.For fans concerned about missing out on a show in their area, Horan assured them, "There are still a few more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned."

Presale tickets for the North American leg will be available to Citi and AAdvantage cardmembers on May 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales and general ticket sales will follow, with more information provided through Horan's website. VIP packages will also be available throughout the tour via VIP Nation.

Niall Horan's fans around the world have eagerly awaited his return to the stage as a headliner, and The Show Live on Tour 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience. With his upcoming album, The Show, set to release on June 9, fans can expect to hear his new music along with his popular hits. As the tour dates approach, anticipation builds among fans who are eager to secure their tickets and witness Niall Horan's incredible performances once again.

See Horan's The Show Live on Tour 2024 dates below.

2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

3/8/24 - Paris, FR - Zénith

3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

