Niall Horan on falling out with 1D member Zayn Malik: You have people you're friends with & people you are not

In a recent interview, Niall Horan got brutally honest about his strained equation with Zayn Malik, after a falling out. The Nice To Meet Ya singer also confessed that Zayn has been the hardest man to stay in touch with for as long as he has known the Pillowtalk singer.

March 25, 2015, is a difficult day for Directioners to digest as they got the shock of their lives with Zayn Malik's sudden departure from the popular boy band. Zayn quit the band after five years and four successful albums, leaving behind his friendships with the rest of the members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. With Liam, Louis and Harry recently addressing Zayn quitting 1D, Niall too has opened up about his strained equation with the Pillowtalk singer, after a falling out.

"As long as I’ve known him, Zayn’s been the hardest man to stay in touch with. Then we had a falling out a few years ago and, to be honest, that’s just the dynamic: you have people you are friends with and people you are not," Horan confessed to GQ while speaking candidly about his once upon a time close friend, Malik. Moreover, the 26-year-old also disclosed how he is the closest to Louis. "We don’t get to see each other as much as we’d like to, but we try. I talk to Louis a lot. It’s the lads with the kids that you try to keep in touch with especially, just to see how they are," the Nice To Meet Ya singer explained.

When quizzed if there was some healthy competition between the four members of One Direction, Niall revealed, "The complete opposite, actually, to the point where we don’t even tell each other we’re releasing, so we all end up bombarding the charts at the same time, which probably isn’t good for us individually."

