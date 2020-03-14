Niall Horan feels he can relate to pressure Justin Bieber went through; says was lucky to be in One Direction

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Niall Horan spoke candidly about how he can relate to Justin Bieber, who had a lot of pressure as a solo star as he became famous at a very young age. Read below to know why the Heartbreak Weather singer believes himself to be lucky to have been a part of One Direction.

Niall Horan is currently on cloud nine, thanks to the release of his sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather. The 26-year-old has come a long way since his boyband days and is celebrating some well-deserved solo success. However, the singer is always appreciative of his time in One Direction, which helped catapult his standing in the music scene, along with bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and ex-1D member Zayn Malik. Recently, in an interview with Glamour UK, while speaking about growing in the public eye, Horan considered himself lucky to be a part of One Direction in his early days.

During his char with Glamour UK, Niall shared that the five members had each other, unlike solo stars like Justin Bieber, who had to deal with the pressure all by themselves. "I watched Justin Bieber's new docuseries [Seasons] – I know the guy I know quite well - and how it affected him, people didn't realise the pressure that he was under and I can relate to that 100%. We were always lucky that we had each other to share the experience with. And I always felt sorry for Justin in that respect. I think we were the lucky ones," Horan confessed.

Niall believes it's the fact that 1D came from simple backgrounds, a common denominator amongst the members, which helped along the way. With everything spinning around them, they would just be in their little bubble chatting about how crazy it is and how they couldn't believe their fame at the time.

"We never really saw ourselves as these big celebrities. We were just in this little fishbowl having a great time and all the madness was going on around us," Horan concluded.

