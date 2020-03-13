Niall Horan feels One Direction reunion could happen; Will Zayn Malik, Harry Styles & others make it happen?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Niall Horan took a lie detector test and confessed he envisions One Direction reuniting in the future. The former 1D's tease comes months after Louis Tomlinson confessed he too thinks the band would reunite.

Niall Horan might have just given Directioners some hope for the future. The former One Direction singer, who is all set to release a new set of songs, participated in the Carpool Karaoke segment of Late Late Night Show with James Corden. As part of the segment, the late-night show host brought a lie detector and asked the 26-year-old a bunch of questions. The most crucial question Corden asked was about the possibilities of a One Direction reunion. Directioners have been waiting for the band to reunite.

While no news of the reunion has been hinted or announced, Niall feels Directioners could be treated to a reunion. He gave fans a ray of hope when he confessed he sees the band reuniting in the future. He revealed his thoughts when Corden quizzed the international heartthrob if he visions a 1D reunion. The "Nice To Meet You" singer said, "Yes" without any hesitation and the lie detector confirmed that he was telling the truth.

Now the question is will Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson oblige to a reunion, whenever it happens? When Louis appeared on The One Show in January, he shared the same sentiments as Niall. "I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to.” Styles spoke to Rolling Stone last year and said, “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again”.

It is to see when the One Direction reunion happens. Do you want to see One Direction reunion happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Niall Horan on falling out with 1D member Zayn Malik: You have people you're friends with & people you are not

Read More