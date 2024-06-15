Niall Horan Gifts Fan Front Row Seat At His MSG Concert After Sweet Twitter Interaction That Happened Years Ago

It was Oct 25, 2022. Niall Horan was casually replying to fans on X, then Twitter, when a fan manifested MSG's sold-out show for the singer. And the rest is a wholesome present.

Niall Horan's sweet gift to his fan at MSG concert

A few years ago, a fan named Megan tweeted, tagging Niall. She promised that she’d be in the front seat if the former One Direction member ever sold out Madison Square Garden for his solo concert. He revealed the tweets on-screen and kept her promise. He said, "I just found out that Megan's here somewhere, but she doesn't have front-row seats, which doesn't feel right. Let's see what we can do."

And from Niall Horan’s concert video, Megan could be seen wearing all white, explaining the plot to the person off-camera about her tweet. She stood holding a sign that said, "I may not be in the front row...but we both made it!!"

Niall Horan puts a little love on his die-hard fan in a wholesome manner

In a video, the fan was asked if she got front-row seats, to which she replied, "Unfortunately, I couldn't,” adding that she made it to the concert and she wouldn’t trade it for the world. Megan also said she was proud of Niall.

The off-camera person then handed Horan's fan a big surprise, saying, "So Niall actually wanted me to give you this."

And it was front-row tickets with a note from the former One Direction sensation himself. Unsurprisingly, Megan fell to the floor in shock before reading the singer’s note on camera. Niall Horan expressed in the note how she deserved to be in the front.

Advertisement

"No, this isn't real!" exclaimed a weeping Megan as she held tightly onto them while still literally floored.

I love u so much thank u so so much Niall @NiallOfficial words can’t explain pic.twitter.com/tMx53UlgCX — Megan stream The Show (@megs_heaven) June 13, 2024

The footage then cuts back to Niall Horan at Madison Square Garden, showing Megan dancing in the front seat. The successful fan later posted a picture of the special note Horan sent her along with the ticket on her stan account.

ALSO READ: 'Just Kind Of Felt Empty': Zayn Malik Recalls Time As Part Of One Direction And How It Went After He Left