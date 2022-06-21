Niall Horan has the BEST reaction as Harry Styles performs 1D song What Makes You Beautiful at London show

One Direction fans were in for a treat as they saw Niall Horan attend Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert in London. On Sunday night, Horan was seen watching Harry perform on stage from the stands at Wembley concert and was delighted to see his bandmate perform the popular 1D track, What Makes You Beautiful on stage as he happily bobbed along.

Several fans shared videos from the concert on social media, capturing the moment where Niall was seen smiling wide as he bobbed his head to the beats while the crowd sang in chorus the lyrics to the famous One Direction song. Niall was joined by joined by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley at the show. Other concert clips also showed Horan greeting Styles' sister Gemma at the concert.

Another video also showcased the singer crooning the lyrics to Harry's new track As It Was from his recently released album Harry's House. Niall also graciously greeted fans who were seen clicking videos from the concert. In terms of the connection between One Direction members, Harry recently spoke about the same in his interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and said, "There is very much respect between all of us if we did something together. And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."

As for Harry's ongoing tour, the singer recently gave a shoutout to someone special at his Manchester concert. Styles paused his performance at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium show to find his "first-ever school teacher Mrs. Vernon" who was among the attendees at the concert.

