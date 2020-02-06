Niall Horan hypes up Louis Tomlinson's debut album Walls: This album is quality and deserves to be up there

Niall Horan took to his Twitter page to hype up his One Direction bandmate and close friend Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album, which dropped on January 31, 2020. Check out Niall's heartwarming tweet below.

Louis Tomlinson had a wonderful start to 2020 as he finally released his debut solo album, Walls. His fans have been waiting with bated breaths for their idol to drop his music, which has been the result of his tumultuous past and new beginnings. Whether it be the title song Walls or even singles like Miss You, Don't Let It Break Your Heart and We Made It, fans have been going gaga for Louis' music. Another fan of Louis Tomlinson is his One Direction bandmate and close friend Niall Horan.

Taking to his Twitter page, Niall made sure to hype up his bro's album and asking fans to help the singer slide up the charts. Furthermore, Horan shared what he felt about the album saying that it was quality music and deserves to be up on the charts. "Let’s get Tommo right up the charts. This album is quality and deserves to be up there. @Louis_Tomlinson #Walls," the 26-year-old singer tweeted. Furthermore, Louis made sure to thank his buddy for his kind words as he tweeted back, "Thanks so much mate. Loads of love."

Check out Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson's Twitter conversation below:

Thanks so much mate. Loads of love https://t.co/dwRurdsmiH — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 5, 2020

We adore this bromance and how!

Earlier, Liam Payne too had tweeted a congratulatory tweet for Louis writing, "Congrats @Louis_Tomlinson huge day for you can’t wait to check it out later well done man through all your wins and your hard times you did it."

What did you think of Louis Tomlinson's album Walls? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

