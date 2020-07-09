  1. Home
Niall Horan pops up on BLACKPINK member Rosé's IG Live as 1D member sparks romance rumours with Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan, who is a certified BLACKPINK stan, popped up on Rosé's Instagram Live to say hi to her. Moreover, rumours are rife that the One Direction member has been dating Amelia Woolley, a shoe buyer, for two months.
Niall Horan has reportedly been dating Amelia Woolley for the past two months.
Niall Horan has been keeping himself busy these past few months, while on lockdown, between making some music and even taking some much needed time off. Moreover, the handsome singer has also been quite active on social media and interacts with fans through Instagram Live sessions, where he mostly jams on his guitar. However, the One Direction member also happily makes his presence felt in IG Lives' of other celebrities. This time, it was BLACKPINK member Rosé, who caught Niall's attention.

As Rosé hosted an IG Live to talk to her fans, BLINKS were pleasantly surprised to see Horan pop up in the comments section. Niall greeted the 23-year-old singer with a hi emoticon, which went unnoticed by Rosé as she was busy translating what she was saying in English for her international fans. Directioners are aware of the fact that Niall Horan is a certified BLACKPINK stan and even though he doesn't understand Korean, he absolutely loves their music. Moreover, Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen commented "Congee," during Rosé's IG Live.

Check out Niall Horan's comment during Rosé's Instagram Live below:

This One Direction meets BLACKPINK moment is iconic for both fandoms!

Meanwhile, the Heartbreak Weather singer has been making headlines for sparking dating rumours with Amelia Woolley, a shoe buyer for Nicholas Kirkwood.

According to Daily Mail, the 26-year-old singer has been dating the 23-year-old for two months. "Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on — and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal," a source revealed to Daily Mail.

Check out Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley's Snapchat photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Niall with Amelia Woolley recently.

A post shared by One Direction (@1d_4e) on

What do you have to say about the new couple in town? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

