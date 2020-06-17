Niall Horan on a possible collaboration with Selena Gomez: Ready when Sel is

  1. Home
Niall Horan raised expectations of a possible collaboration with close friend, Selena Gomez, who he was rumoured to be dating. When a fan asked the 26-year-old singer about the collab, Niall showed his enthusiasm at the future opportunity with Selena.
Niall Horan and Selena Gomez sparked dating rumours yet again in October 2019, when they were spotted in Los Angeles, chilling with their common friends. However, when asked on several occasions, Niall has vehemently denied the romance speculations and put said rumours to rest. However, Selenators and Horan's fans wish for a collaboration between the two in the future as they feel that their vocals would sound amazing in a duet. Niall seems to agree with the fans as evidenced by his recent tweet.

Niall hosted a Q&A Twitter session with fans, who flooded his hashtag with many questions. From talking about taking up cycling as a hobby to Netflix's The Staircase being his quarantine recommendation, Horan revealed all. However, the most interesting answer came when a fan asked, "Niall, what do you think about with a collab with Selena Gomez? You both will smash it," to which the 26-year-old singer enthusiastically replied, "Ready when Sel is." This isn't the first time that Niall has confessed that he'd love to collab with Selena as when a fan had asked on Instagram Stories last year about a possible collab, the Heartbreak Weather had said yes.

Check out Niall Horan tweeting about a possible collab with Selena Gomez below:

Would you like to see Niall Horan and Selena Gomez collaborate for a song? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the pair have been super supportive of each other's works in the recent past. While Niall's one-word review for Selena's album, Rare, was "brilliant" Gomez had hyped up Horan's single, Nice To Meet Ya, as soon as it came out on her Instagram Stories. 

