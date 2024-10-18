Niall Horan Shares Emotionally Charged Tribute Remembering Late One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne: ‘I’m Absolutely Devastated’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne’s sudden goodbye to this world was one of the hardest things that his fans experienced. Along with them, his former bandmates are surely having a hard time coping with with his death. Now, Niall Horan has shared a tribute post on social media expressing his grief over the loss and remembering the late singer.

Niall Horan took to his Instagram on Friday, October 18, and shared a post with two pictures. The first photo was an old picture of the two, who appeared to be having fun as the singer is seen giving Liam Payne a piggyback ride.

In the next slide, he shared a tribute note stating, “I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real.”

The On The Loose singer further wrote about the late vocalist's love for his work and how he made others feel. He penned, “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel. happy and secure.”

The This Town singer recalled the memorable times they shared with one another. He mentioned, “All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.”

Horan expressed that they got to experience together their wild dreams. He wrote that every moment they had would be cherished by him forever. Horan also mentioned that the “bond and friendship” they shared does not often occur in one’s life.

The singer expressed feeling “fortunate” to have gotten to see him recently. He said that he sadly did not know that saying bye and giving him a hug that evening would be bidding adieu forever. He wrote, “It's heartbreaking.” For the unversed, Payne was in attendance at Horan’s concert on October 2.

The musician concluded the note by sending his condolences and love to Payne’s family including his parents, Karen and Geoff, his sisters, Nicola and Ruth, and his 7-year-old son Bear, who he shared with his ex-partner, Cheryl Cole. Horan ended with, “Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler”

Liam Payne was just 31 years old when he took his last breath. He was found outside of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday. The late vocalist’s fans, whose lives were heavily influenced by his work, are grieving his death.

