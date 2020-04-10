Niall Horan on Taylor Swift: She’s just one of the greatest songwriters of her generation

Niall Horan was all praises for Taylor Swift in a recent interview stating that the Lover singer is one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Read below to know more about what Niall had to share on the same.

Taylor Swift is an artist who has come up in the music ranks on her own terms! In spite of haters spewing dirt on her lyrics, the singer has always been a terrific songwriter and Niall Horan is amongst the majority who agree! In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Niall was all praises for his good friend as he shared, "She was always very honest, very sweet… And then she’s got the bad side to her, she’s got Bad Blood and some of the other tunes that she’s done over the years. She’s just one of the greatest songwriters of her generation."

Moreover, Horan added that when he plays a chord, he sometimes mutters, 'What would Taylor do right now?' The 26-year-old singer even confided in Swift during an email he sent on her birthday sharing how he tries to picture the Lover singer playing a chord, either minor or a bit straighter. "Taylor Swift is one of those and she deserves everything she gets. The most successful of all time have been no beating around the bush with the lyric…It’s just poetic, it’s storytelling, it’s straight down the middle stuff and just, yeah, you can literally just see the picture being painted in front of you, which is something to behold and something I’m sometimes jealous of," the Heartbreak Weather singer gushed to Zane.

Meanwhile, 2020 saw Niall release his sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather, which contained hit singles like Nice To Meet Ya and Put A Little Love On Me.

