Niall Horan texted former One Direction singer Zayn Malik after latter welcomed baby with Gigi Hadid

Last month, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter. While the world showered the couple with best wishes, Zayn's former One Direction band member Niall Horan revealed he texted him following the news.

It has been almost a month since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their little one. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared the happy news with fans. Following the news, One Direction member Louis Tomlinson double-tapped on Zayn's Instagram post. After he liked the picture, Liam Payne congratulated the former bandmate during an Instagram Live. Now, Niall Horan shared his wishes to Zayn. The singer appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he shared his thoughts.

Niall revealed that soon after the news of baby ZiGi broke, he messaged Zayn. While he did not reveal the details about the text, he said, "It's an amazing thing," referring to the baby. Of the OG One Direction members, three members have already embraced fatherhood. Except for Harry Styles and Niall, the other three are now proud dads. "I remember when we were all babies, and now there's three dads," he reflected. Asked if Niall could follow Zayn, Liam and Louis' footsteps, Niall confirmed that fatherhood isn't on his mind right now.

As for Zayn, the singer has been away from the spotlight since the arrival of baby ZiGi. His model girlfriend recently revealed that the couple was enjoying a date at home. Gigi took to Instagram and shared a few pictures last week and one from this week to reveal that they were enjoying a nice stay at home date. Check out the photo from this week here: Gigi Hadid enjoys a cheesy date with Zayn Malik; Shares a glimpse of cute outfits Tan France gifted baby ZiGi

