Niall Horan wants to down pints with Brad Pitt after actor's Oscar win; Check It Out

Brad Pitt won his first Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards and the actor won hearts for the much deserved win. Sending his fans and netizens into a dizzy, Pitt dedicated the award to his children and even got political with his speech. Looks like Brad Pitt had more than just fans swooning over him as former One Direction singer Niall Horan made his wish of hanging out with Brad perfectly clear. Taking to Twitter, Niall made the request.

The singer, too wanted to join in the celebrations, as he tweeted, "I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt." Fans were quick to comment and take note. While some edited pictures to bring Niall and Brad together, one user commented, "How about the 3 of us go for a Pint. Drinks on me."

Another user wrote, "I’d love to go for a pint with Niall Horan." "How about the 3 of us go for a Pint. Drinks on me," said a fan. Check out Niall Horan's tweet below:

I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Niall dropped his new single No Judgement and announced the same on social media. Speaking about the same, Niall had a message for his fans as he wrote, "No Judgement is one of my favourites I’ve written. Loved writing this song as I knew exactly what I wanted to say. And from blank canvas idea to the most colourful and most fun video to make with my guy @drewkirsch. What a day with the wonderful Pimm and Barbara, the real stars in this clip. Let’s stop judging each other, life isn’t about that. Enjoy it and enjoy this video. Go and dance like no one is watching."

