Niall Horan was left 'shaken' after an intruder broke into the singer's London penthouse

One Direction singer Niall Horan was left "shocked" and "shaken" after an intruder broke into his London home last year. It was reported by Mirror UK that an intruder jumped onto the balcony of the singer's London penthouse in July 2020. Fortunately, when the incident occurred, the singer wasn't at his London residence. As reported by Daily Mail Online, the intruder reportedly followed another resident into the apartment building and later jumped onto Horan's balcony.

The Steal My Girl singer's assistant confronted the intruder and was also reported to have handed him over to the police. According to a Mail Online report, the Met Police stated that the suspect was charged by postal requisition on 7 August 2020 for burglary with intent to steal. While Horan is known to split his time between his London and LA home, the singer had given a virtual tour of his USD 7 million abodes to fans last year. The singer is known to have flaunted his massive vinyl collection during the same.

A trial of the intruder caught by the police is now due on July 5. While nothing was reported to have been stolen from Niall's home during this incident, it certainly left the singer quite shocked. It's no surprise that the One Direction stars have a lot of eyes on them and hence security is a prime concern for them. Page six also reported that Horan's band-mates, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, also recently increased security at their homes to curb unwanted intruders.

