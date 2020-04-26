Niall Horan writes a new song after getting inspired by "Hey There Delilah"
Horan's new social distancing love takes inspiration from the iconic number "Hey There Delilah", reports aceshowbiz.com.
Horan told The Guardian: "I'm in London in my apartment, cooking -- I'm making a Victoria sponge right now -- and writing a lot: two songs yesterday, I had to cancel my tour, so I might as well go on the hunt for a big song.
"I started writing a 'Hey There Delilah'-type one about when this is all over, called, well, 'When This Is All Over', and I was also writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis."
Thanks for an amazing response to my new album heartbreak weather . It’s obviously a very strange time in the world right now but I hope that in the crazy time my music is bringing you something nice and everyone is safe in their homes whilst doing so.. love you all . Keep buying and streaming
The musician says there are benefits to dating from distance.
He said: "It's an odd one: it's actually a good way to get to know someone. Usually, say you went to a bar for a date, you're probably drunk after five drinks and you forget everything you've learned about them. Now, you actually have time to ask questions. There's no romances as of yet, but I wouldn't mind if they started to blossom."
