Niall Horan writes a new song after getting inspired by "Hey There Delilah"

Former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan has penned a love song on starting a romance in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Horan's new social distancing love takes inspiration from the iconic number "Hey There Delilah", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Horan told The Guardian: "I'm in London in my apartment, cooking -- I'm making a Victoria sponge right now -- and writing a lot: two songs yesterday, I had to cancel my tour, so I might as well go on the hunt for a big song.

"I started writing a 'Hey There Delilah'-type one about when this is all over, called, well, 'When This Is All Over', and I was also writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis."

The musician says there are benefits to dating from distance.

He said: "It's an odd one: it's actually a good way to get to know someone. Usually, say you went to a bar for a date, you're probably drunk after five drinks and you forget everything you've learned about them. Now, you actually have time to ask questions. There's no romances as of yet, but I wouldn't mind if they started to blossom."

