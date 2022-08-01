Nichelle Nichols, Stark Trek actress passes away at 89; William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and more pay tributes

Nichelle Nichols who famously portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original Star Trek series passed away on Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. As reported by Variety, Nichols' death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Tributes poured in for Nichols on social media.

Nichelle Nichols was a trailblazer and an icon whose role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the series made her one of the first black actresses in the US to play a figure in authority. She also shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history on Star Trek. Nichols was also employed by Nasa in an effort to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts.

In a statement posted on Facebook, her son Kyle Johnson wrote, "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."

Take a look at the tributes here:

Nichols' passing left several Hollywood stars who knew and worked with her heartbroken. Director J. J. Abrams wrote on Twitter, "A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect."

Also, William Shatner wrote, "I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill"