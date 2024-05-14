Nicholas Cage Confirmed To Star In Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series; Deets Inside

Nicolas Cage’s return to the big screen as Spider-Man Noir in a live-action series called Noir is trending around the entertainment world. This announcement was made by MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video who have commissioned the series to be shown worldwide, starting with a domestic release on MGM+’s linear channel followed by global availability through Prime Video.

Legendary comeback of Cage

Cage had previously done the voice of Spider-Man Noir in the animated film Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse which won an Academy Award. However, this will be his first appearance in live-action. The story follows an aging detective living in 1930s New York who is compelled to face his past as a city’s superhero.

Behind the scenes, Noir has quite a lineup. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will executive produce alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal from Into the Spider-Verse. Harry Bradbeer is at the helm for two episodes of this forthcoming program which promises to be remarkable.

Television debut of Cage

This project marks Nicolas Cage’s first regular television role thereby adding another feather to his cap. Known for his remarkable performances in films including Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas, and nominations for Adaptation, he takes his unique talent onto small screens while becoming a Spider-Man Noir character with all its complexity.

Noir is part of Sony’s expansion plans that are being carried out across their Marvel Universe on TV. More Marvel characters are set for their individual shows after Silk: Spider Society was greenlighted by Amazon. With over 900 spider-related characters being under Sony’s copyright, there is room for many more projects ahead.

A promising future for Sony-Marvel collaborations

Sony continues its partnership with Marvel Studios which brought successful films such as Venom and its continuation Let There Be Carnage as well as future projects like Kraven the Hunter. Amazon’s support of new series and movies makes a good outlook for fans following Spider-Man.

Noir, as a series, is yet another exciting chapter for Nicolas Cage’s return as Spider-Man Noir in the Marvel Universe. With an exceptional supporting cast and Cage leading the way with his captivating performance, audiences can prepare themselves for a breathtaking journey through the underworld of 1930s New York City.

