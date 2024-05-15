Nicholas Cage Set To Appear In Western Film The Gunslingers Alongside Heather Graham And Stephen Dorff; Deets

Discover all the details about Nicholas Cage's upcoming Western film, The Gunslingers, featuring Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff, as it gets launched at the Cannes Film Festival.

By Vivek Kumar
Published on May 14, 2024  |  10:42 PM IST |  492
Find Out About Nicholas Cage’s New Film, The Gunslingers
Find Out About Nicholas Cage’s New Film, The Gunslingers (PC: IMDb)

Nicholas Cage is all set to star in his new upcoming Western genre film, The Gunslingers. The new project makes it Cage’s third movie in the Western genre. In the past Cage has starred in The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing, and is ready to come back in the genre alongside the film’s excellent star cast. Directed by Brian Skiba, the film has been making headlines as it is being launched at the Cannes Film Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the film. 

Who all are starring in Nicholas Cage’s upcoming film, The Gunslingers?

Along with Cage, the upcoming film will also star prominent faces like Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff. Further, the film’s star cast also includes Costas Mandylor, Scarlet Stallone, Tzi Ma, and Randall Batinkoff. With Brilliant Pictures responsible for the film’s international sales, the film is being launched in Cannes. 

The film is being written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Brian Skiba, known for his work in The 2nd and Dead Man’s Hand. The film is reported to be in post-production, as per Variety, and is being produced by Batinkoff, Laurie Love, and Skiba. Batinkoff, the CEO of Aarimax Films and producer of the film, shared his excitement for his new project, sharing that he is really excited to see the film's result as it closely follows the classic Western theme. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement


He shared, “I’m thrilled to be a part of what I believe will go down as a classic Western. Stephen, Heather, and Nick deliver original and powerful performances, along with the rest of our stellar cast, that I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to enjoy.” Marc Bikindou, the CEO of Brilliant Pictures also expressed his optimism with The Gunslingers’ plot line, sharing his high expectation from it. 

“The moment I read this script I knew it would feed perfectly into the genre projects the market is looking for right now. Westerns are seeing something of a comeback, fuelled by recent smash hit series such as Yellowstone.  We are thrilled to be working alongside such a talented team and excited to bring this to market,” Bikindou commented. 

ALSO READ: Nicholas Cage Confirmed To Star In Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series; Deets Inside

The Gunslingers (PC: IMDb)

What is the storyline of Nicholas Cage’s upcoming film, The Gunslingers? 

Brian Skiba’s upcoming film, The Gunslingers, is based in a rugged town named Redemption. Reformed gunslinger. The story runs around two central characters, Thomas Keller, played by Stephen Dorff, and mad genius Ben, played by Nicolas Cage, who is being led by spiritual head Jericho as they try to attain vindication. The story adds a twist of rebirth bringing altogether fresh challenges to our main characters. 

The film is anticipated to be released somewhere in 2025. With such a strong star cast, fans can surely expect another great entry in the genre of Western films, as Nicolas Cage sets to deliver another remarkable performance. 

ALSO READ: I Admire What He's Accomplished': Nicholas Cage Praises Bradley Cooper, Shares Oscars Moment With Maestro Star

Advertisement

FAQs

What movie did Nicolas Cage win an Oscar for?
Nicolas Cage won an Academy Award for his role in Leaving Las Vegas (1995).
Why is Nicolas Cage famous?
Nicolas Cage gained fame for roles in Moonstruck and Raising Arizona, and won an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas. He was also Oscar-nominated for Adaptation.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
Content Writer
Linkedin

Vivek Kumar is a young, enthusiastic writer with a natural talent for expressing his thoughts through writing. Currently

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles