Nicholas Cage Set To Appear In Western Film The Gunslingers Alongside Heather Graham And Stephen Dorff; Deets

Nicholas Cage is all set to star in his new upcoming Western genre film, The Gunslingers. The new project makes it Cage’s third movie in the Western genre. In the past Cage has starred in The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing, and is ready to come back in the genre alongside the film’s excellent star cast. Directed by Brian Skiba, the film has been making headlines as it is being launched at the Cannes Film Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

Who all are starring in Nicholas Cage’s upcoming film, The Gunslingers?

Along with Cage, the upcoming film will also star prominent faces like Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff. Further, the film’s star cast also includes Costas Mandylor, Scarlet Stallone, Tzi Ma, and Randall Batinkoff. With Brilliant Pictures responsible for the film’s international sales, the film is being launched in Cannes.

The film is being written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Brian Skiba, known for his work in The 2nd and Dead Man's Hand. The film is reported to be in post-production, as per Variety , and is being produced by Batinkoff, Laurie Love, and Skiba. Batinkoff, the CEO of Aarimax Films and producer of the film, shared his excitement for his new project, sharing that he is really excited to see the film's result as it closely follows the classic Western theme.

He shared, “I’m thrilled to be a part of what I believe will go down as a classic Western. Stephen, Heather, and Nick deliver original and powerful performances, along with the rest of our stellar cast, that I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to enjoy.” Marc Bikindou, the CEO of Brilliant Pictures also expressed his optimism with The Gunslingers’ plot line, sharing his high expectation from it.

“The moment I read this script I knew it would feed perfectly into the genre projects the market is looking for right now. Westerns are seeing something of a comeback, fuelled by recent smash hit series such as Yellowstone. We are thrilled to be working alongside such a talented team and excited to bring this to market,” Bikindou commented.

What is the storyline of Nicholas Cage’s upcoming film, The Gunslingers?

Brian Skiba’s upcoming film, The Gunslingers, is based in a rugged town named Redemption. Reformed gunslinger. The story runs around two central characters, Thomas Keller, played by Stephen Dorff, and mad genius Ben, played by Nicolas Cage, who is being led by spiritual head Jericho as they try to attain vindication. The story adds a twist of rebirth bringing altogether fresh challenges to our main characters.

The film is anticipated to be released somewhere in 2025. With such a strong star cast, fans can surely expect another great entry in the genre of Western films, as Nicolas Cage sets to deliver another remarkable performance.

