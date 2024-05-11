Nicholas Galitzine And Taylor Zakhar Perez Reunite For Red, White & Royal Blue Sequel

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are coming back together. If you missed the insanely talented individuals, then worry not; they are coming back together. After the much-deserved success and love of Red, White, and Royal, the actors are now working on the phenomenal sequel to the film. The film was released last year in August and instantly became a fan favorite. Based on Cassey McQuiston’s bestseller book of the same name, the film was one of the most streamed movies on OTT. The fans couldn’t help but immerse themselves in the world of Prince Henry, portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, and Alex Clameron, portrayed by Taylor Zakhar Perez. As the cast reunites for the sequel, fans couldn’t be more ecstatic.

ALSO READ: 'Hayes Is His Own Character': The Idea Of You Star Nicholas Galitzine REACTS To Comparison With Harry Styles

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reunite for the Red, White, and Royal Blue sequel

Amazon Prime Video is returning to the White House for a Red, White, and Royal Blue sequel. The film's lead stars, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, reprise their roles. The fan-favorite movie is based on Casey McQuiston's young adult romance of the same name. It follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the first son of the United States, and his romantic engagement with Prince Henry (Galitzine), a British prince. Although the plot for the upcoming sequel is being kept under wraps,.

Matthew López will return to write the script with McQuiston. Berlanti Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce the picture, alongside Michael McGrath and López. McQuiston will serve as the executive producer. Red, White, and Royal Blue were popular on Prime Video and received mostly positive feedback. The sequel was unveiled today, May 10, 2024, at the Culver Theater after a film screening, with the actors and filmmakers announcing the projects during the post-viewing Q&A.

What is Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Red, White, and Royal Blue about?

Talk about cross-cultural diplomacy! Last year, the world of politics was disrupted in red, white, and royal blue. Based on Casey McQuinston's New York Times bestseller of the same name, fans were swept away by the humorous and touching film starring two young men from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, and Prince Henry, the heir to the British monarchy, The two leading characters could not be more different. Nonetheless, they share one thing in common: a dislike for one another. This was until they found themselves in the center of a crisis that demanded they band together in a so-called truce to please the public. In a classic rom-com, it transforms into something greater. These two are stuck together through thick and thin, and there's no way they can avoid each other, resulting in some terribly awkward yet touching situations.

The film's cast included Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz. The official synopsis of the film read, “Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) share many similarities: Despite their stunning appearance, obvious charisma, and international notoriety, they have a complete dislike for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running enmity hasn't been a problem until a disastrous and very public altercation at a royal event. The alteration at the royal event became tabloid fodder, potentially causing a gap in US-British relations at the worst possible time. Their families and handlers enter damage-control mode, forcing the two adversaries into a staged truce. But as Alex and Henry's cold relationship suddenly thawed into a tenuous friendship, the friction between them ignited something deeper than they could have imagined.

Meanwhile, Red, White, and Royal Blue were released last year on August 11, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Who Are Phil Dunster And Taylor Zakhar Perez? Know More About The Actors Named Ambassadors For 2024 SAG Awards