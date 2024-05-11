Nicholas Galitzine Reveals He Felt A 'Sense of Uncertainty' Towards Taking Up Queer Stories; See Why

Playing diverse roles can certainly lead to questions about one's personal life. For 29-year-old Galitzine, his portrayals as a closeted rugby player, a gay prince, and a man involved with the king of England have sparked curiosity about his own preferences off-screen.



According to reports, Galitzine has stated that he identifies as a straight man. However, he acknowledges being involved in remarkable queer narratives. Sometimes, he feels uncertain if he's occupying someone else's place in those stories and might even feel guilty about it. However, he views those characters as more than just their sexual orientation.

Breaking Stereotypes: Nicholas Galitzine's journey of Self-Discovery

Recently, Hathaway shared insights about her chemistry with her co-star.

She stated how quickly she and Nick clicked. They began interacting by text, then talking, and soon they were working together. Hathaway emphasized how special and genuine their bond has become, and how their friendship grew organically over this process. Reports state that the response to the book's adaption has been extremely good. At the Met Gala, Galitzine said he was amazed by the response and said it was unbelievable.

"I am so grateful," he added. "... I'm feeling a lot of love, which is really nice.

Hathaway opens up about natural chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine

She mentioned that she and Nick hit it off from the start. They began texting, then talking and soon found themselves acting alongside each other. Their friendship grew naturally during this process, and Hathaway emphasized how special and genuine their connection has become.

According to reports, the response to the adaptation of the book has been overwhelmingly positive. Galitzine expressed his astonishment at the reception during the Met Gala, describing it as something beyond belief.

