Nicholas Galitzine Reveals His Road To Fame; Says He Had 'Imposter Syndrome'

Nicholas Galitzine is a new heartthrob. Ever since the actor appeared last year in Red, White, and Royal Blue, he has become a new fan-favorite actor. The actor rose to popularity after last year’s hit. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Nicholas Galitzine revealed he went through imposter syndrome while climbing the ladder of fame.

His fame and popularity increased after his recent movie Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway. The world fell in love with his recent pop star persona, and Galitzine received immense amounts of praise and love for it. While he has now become a viral sensation, his road to fame was never easy.

Nicholas Galitzine reveals his road to fame

Nicholas Galitzine has made a career playing princes. Galitzine, in contrast to a female pop sensation, an all-American himbo, and an Academy Award-winning actress, adds depth to even the most frothy ventures. Alongside a diabolical portrayal as a deceptive son opposite Julianne Moore in Mary & George (Starz), He recently portrayed a Harry Styles-esque singer in The Idea of You alongside Anne Hathaway. Well, now Galitzine shows no signs of slowing down. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor spoke about his road to fame.

During his high school years, Galitzine was destined to be a professional athlete. However, ailments sidelined him for his final year of high school. After conquering stage fear with Guys & Dolls' ensemble, He went to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with pals and a girl he liked for one last hurrah before they all went their separate ways. The actor told Vanity Fair, “I'm going up to Scotland, getting shitfaced, and performing plays."

Although success arrived quickly, Galitzine gained the attention of an agency and got higher opportunities. He said, "I experienced a significant bit of impostor syndrome. I went from having never acted before to becoming the lead in a movie in two months, which was quite unusual." The Red, White, and Royal Blue stars also spoke about adjusting to fame and said, "I thought, 'Was I gloating?' or 'Was it too self-deprecating?' It felt like an impossible assignment. But as time passed, I became more comfortable in my own skin."

Nicholas Galitzine also spoke about his recent film, Idea of You

Nicholas Galitzine made the internet swoon over him after his recent film, Idea of You. Galitzine starred alongside Anne Hathaway in this film. The movie attracted millions of people globally in its first two weeks on Prime Video. It made it Amazon MGM's most successful rom-com premiere to date.

Speaking of his recent film with Vanity Fair, Galitzine revealed, "We both saw the intimacy as necessary to the plot but not lurid. I believe that female pleasure has been pushed to the margins for far too long, and we were compelled to create an important film for women nearing 40 and beyond, as well as to give women a sense of ownership and empowerment. And while it may sound stupid, that is where we have been. I believe that, as an industry, we must improve on the underlying misogyny that has existed. We simply work well together. I believe our compatibility stems from shared beliefs and a strong rapport.”

Meanwhile, the Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway starrer Idea of You was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

