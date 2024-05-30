Nicholas Galitzine To Play He-Man In Upcoming Film Masters Of The Universe By Amazon MGM & Mattel Studios

Nicholas Galitzine’s collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios gets an upgrade! After delivering two successful rom-coms, The Idea of You and Red, White & Royal Blue, the actor will star as the iconic action hero He-Man. The sword-wielding superhero from the Masters of the Universe franchise will be turned into live-action by Amazon MGM & Mattel Studios.

Nicholas Galitzine to play He-Man in the upcoming film Masters of the Universe

At this point, the Cinderella actor has checked all the boxes as a romantic lead! He has romanced everyone from Taylor Zakhar Perez to Anne Hathaway, but Galitzine is taking a break from being a heartthrob and entering his action-hero era!

Although the plot details of Masters Of The Universe are still under wraps, Travis Knight from the Mattel franchise is confirmed to direct the film. Chris Butler, David Callaham, Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee worked on the script.

Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Robbie Brenner from Matell Films will produce the superhero film, which will be released on June 5, 2026, as per Deadline.

The head of film production at Amazon MGM, Julie Rapaport, spoke to the outlet about the film. “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man,” she said.

She promised it would be an epic film with huge production houses like Mattell backing it. The film “will delight audiences from here to Eternia,” Rapaport added.

Masters of the Universe will be a reintroduction of the iconic character

He-Man is the most powerful superhero in his universe! The franchise was first introduced through action figures in 1982. Its animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe premiered a year later and was syndicated across television networks.

Many remakes and renditions followed the animated series, contributing to the hero’s popularity. As of today, the franchise has wide customer touchpoints through toys and video games.

Galitzine was recently seen opposite Anne Hathaway in the rom-com The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee’s novel. The film debuted as the number-one rom-com of all time and has garnered 50 million viewers worldwide.