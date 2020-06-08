Nick Cannon admits his children fear the cops; Says it's difficult to talk about police brutality with them

Nick Cannon reveals it is difficult to talk to his kids about police brutality and racism and says they are scared of the police after George Floyd's death.

Nick Cannon recently spoke to Access Hollywood and revealed his conversation with his kids about racism and police brutality. George Floyd was arrested by four policemen on May 25 in Minneapolis when one of them kneeled down on his neck for over 7 minutes and it resulted in his death. The incident sparked the Black Lives Matter movement across the globe and major protests in the US. While the protests against police brutality and racism have become the town of the town, the African Americans of the US are feeling unsafe in the country.

Nick Cannon has 9-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, and 3-year-old son Golden, and the actor reveals it is difficult to talk about police brutality with them. "I say this in all sincerity. I even got some pushback for this, which I don’t care what people think about me or what they say about me, but I made a statement that my children fear the police. And it’s a real statement. I try to teach fearlessness. I try to teach that you have a power within you that you need to fear nothing," he said.

The actor admitted that his kids fear the police and added, "But when they see the energy of law enforcement, it’s, ‘Uh, oh, here comes the police!’ Or that mindset of, ‘Sit up straight! Don’t talk! Keep your hands where they can see them!’ These are things that I’m talking to a three-year-old about or a nine-year-old about and they bring those questions to me." However, Nick Cannon revealed that he's still trying to have a conversation with his kids about the same even though it is difficult to explain it to them.

Also Read: Nick Cannon reacts to Orlando Brown’s sexual activity claims; Says 'It is a cry out for help'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×