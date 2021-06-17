Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin boys; Reveal their unique names in a heartfelt post

Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to give the first glimpse of her adorable twin boys that she welcomed with partner Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are now proud parents to twins. The couple welcomed their twin boys on June 16, 2021. Abby took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on welcoming her two boys and also introduced them to the world by revealing their unique names. Abby shared a first glimpse of the twins through a picture where she was seen holding them.

Taking to Instagram, Abby wrote, "JUNE 14TH, 2021! Welcome to the world. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon." She also shared another picture to her Instagram stories where she wrote," Zion & Zilly" along with a beautiful picture that showed the twins' hands holding onto hers.

Along with the adorable pictures, Abby also posted a video of herself from the hospital where she is seen gently rocking her babies and gazing at them with a smile. The twin boys' unique names have certainly caught everyone's eyes and we bet we will find an interesting story behind the same soon.

Cannon is already a proud father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two kids, Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 6 months, with ex Brittany Bell.

Abby had confirmed her pregnancy in April as she took to Instagram to share a video of her maternity photoshoot with Cannon. Along with the video, Abby had written, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."

While Abby has shared a series of posts since welcoming the Zion and Zillion, Nick hasn't commented on her post or shared any pictures or videos on his Instagram account.

