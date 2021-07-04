Nick Cannon becomes father for the seventh time; Rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomes baby boy Zen

Nick Cannon welcomes a baby boy with Alyssa Scott. The model revealed their little boy's name and also shared his first photo on Instagram.

Nick Cannon's rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy last month and recently confirmed the news in her Instagram post. Alyssa shared the first glimpse of her son and also revealed his name as Zen. In a Father's Day post last month, the model had seemingly confirmed she was welcoming a child with Cannon after she shared a picture from her maternity photo shoot. In her new post, Alyssa shared a black and white photo with her baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the model wrote, "I will love you for eternity 6.23.21." In her Instagram stories, Scott shared more pictures with her little one and also wrote his name as "Zen." With Zen's birth, Cannon has now become a father to seven children.

The actor-comedian, recently welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. In December 2020, Nick also became a father to daughter Powerful Queen whom he welcomed with Brittany Bell. The duo is also parents to 4-year-old son Golden. Nick had recently taken to Instagram to share a sassy photo of his daughter Powerful Queen who has seen sporting shades in a cute picture.

Check out photos of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's baby boy Here

From his past relationship with Mariah Carey, Cannon is also a father to twins Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

The Masked Singer host hasn't yet commented or liked Scott's post. Cannon had also not made any official confirmation about welcoming twin boys with Abby De La Rosa. As for Nick's relationship with Alyssa, the duo has remained quite private. The two were linked together after they were spotted at the popular celebrity spot Nobu in October of 2020.

