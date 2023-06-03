Nick Cannon confirms hosting ‘Beat Shazam’ in Jamie Foxx’s absence: ‘I got the blessing from him’

Nick Cannon, the famous American television personality, is now set to step in as the new host of the famous show Beat Shazam, replacing Jamie Foxx. The reports on Cannon's association with the show have been doing ever since Foxx was admitted to the hospital owing to health issues. It was confirmed that the original Beat Shazam host is taking an indefinite break from the show, to focus on his health. Nick Cannon has now reacted to the reports and confirmed that he is indeed set to host Beat Shazam.

Nick Cannon confirms replacing Jamie Foxx in Beat Shazam

In a recent chat with Extra, Nick Cannon finally opened up about stepping in as the new host of Beat Shazam. The renowned actor confirmed that he is indeed replacing Jamie Foxx as the new host of the show. Cannon also added that he has got his blessings for the new role, from the OG host Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx. "I was actually working on something else and they say, ‘Jamie wants you to do this.’ And I was like, ‘I'll do anything for Jamie’… I got the blessing from him and Corrine Foxx," revealed Nick Cannon his chat with Billy Bush, the host of Extra.

Nick Cannon drops an update on Jamie Foxx's health

The new host of Beat Shazam also opened up about Jamie Foxx's health condition and stated that he wants to keep it private. "One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private," he said.

Later, Billy Bush remarked that they 'understood' Jamie Foxx had a stroke and is recovering, and asked Nick Cannon if he will be able to provide any further updates. But, the new host of Beat Shazam refrained from divulging any details and stated: "I'm probably in the same boat as you. The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there."

