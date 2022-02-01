Nick Cannon CONFIRMS pregnancy rumors with model Bre Tiesi; Says 'I am in a great space'

Nick Cannon has some good news for his fans! The talk show host confirmed that he is expecting a baby boy with partner Bre Tiesi. While doing the segment 'Pic of the Day' on his show, The Nick Cannon Show, the rapper shared a snap of their baby shower and announced that he was expecting his 8th child.

During the show, Cannon shared that he was in a "positive and great space". He then went on to say that he was glad his family was there with him at that moment. The Wild "N Out star disclosed, "I never really use my own personal pictures as pic of the day but today I'll do it because I wanna share this beautiful, extraordinary moment." He continued to describe the picture and added, "It is me and Brie, the next mother of our child. It's a boy, we found out officially yesterday."

Check out a snippet of Nick Cannon's talk show below:

Nick remarked that it felt weird to brand Brie as "the next mother." However, he also admitted that it was no secret that he had many children with different women, yet he loved every one of his children "dearly and sincerely." Interestingly, Cannon also talked about the unconditional love parents shared with their children whether alive, dead or yet to be born. For those unversed, in December 2021, Nick announced that his 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott had sadly passed away due to a brain tumor.

On the talk show, the comedian opened up about losing a child while he was aware that another one was on the way. He confessed that he was anxious to share the news with the world and also worried about how people would react to all of it.

ALSO READ Nick Cannon RESPONDS to criticism for having seven children with multiple women