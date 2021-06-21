  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nick Cannon expecting a baby with Alyssa Scott; Model confirms pregnancy with a Father's Day post

Model Alyssa Scott shares a maternity photo with Nick Cannon on Instagram, confirms she's expecting a child with him.
5416 reads Mumbai
Alyssa Scott shares a maternity photo with Nick Cannon Nick Cannon expecting a baby with model Alyssa Scott
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nick Cannon is all set to become a father again after he recently welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa. The actor-comedian's rumoured girlfriend, Alyssa Scott recently took to Instagram to share a photo of a maternity shoot and captioned it along with a Father's Day message, thus confirming her pregnancy with Cannon. While Cannon's face wasn't visible in the post, the shirtless photo did feature his tattoos.

Scott had also previously shared a maternity shot last month, which she had captioned with their unborn son's name, Zen S. Cannon. In her recent Instagram story, while Alyssa didn't tag Cannon, in the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating you today," along with a heart emoji.

Alyssa had also shared in another Instagram story that she is 34 weeks along and that she said she was in "the final days" of her pregnancy.

As for Cannon, his baby with Scott will be his third child this year after he welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14. He also previously welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden Sagon. Nick also co-parents 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon hasn't yet commented on Scott's pregnancy and is yet to confirm the same in a statement. As for his recently welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa, the model in her post announcing the birth of their twin boys wrote, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support."

ALSO READ: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin boys; Reveal their unique names in a heartfelt post

Credits :Alyssa Scott/Instagram,Getty Images

You may like these
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin boys; Reveal their unique names in a heartfelt post
Nick Cannon admits his children fear the cops; Says it's difficult to talk about police brutality with them
Nick Cannon reacts to Orlando Brown’s sexual activity claims; Says 'It is a cry out for help'
Nick Cannon calls out on Eminem in his new song The Invitation; Deets inside
Here's how Prince William & Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & royal family members celebrated Father's Day
KUWTK Reunion: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS whether she trusts Tristan Thompson after cheating scandal
close