Nick Cannon expecting a baby with Alyssa Scott; Model confirms pregnancy with a Father's Day post

Model Alyssa Scott shares a maternity photo with Nick Cannon on Instagram, confirms she's expecting a child with him.

Nick Cannon is all set to become a father again after he recently welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa. The actor-comedian's rumoured girlfriend, Alyssa Scott recently took to Instagram to share a photo of a maternity shoot and captioned it along with a Father's Day message, thus confirming her pregnancy with Cannon. While Cannon's face wasn't visible in the post, the shirtless photo did feature his tattoos.

Scott had also previously shared a maternity shot last month, which she had captioned with their unborn son's name, Zen S. Cannon. In her recent Instagram story, while Alyssa didn't tag Cannon, in the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating you today," along with a heart emoji.

Alyssa had also shared in another Instagram story that she is 34 weeks along and that she said she was in "the final days" of her pregnancy.

As for Cannon, his baby with Scott will be his third child this year after he welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14. He also previously welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden Sagon. Nick also co-parents 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon hasn't yet commented on Scott's pregnancy and is yet to confirm the same in a statement. As for his recently welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa, the model in her post announcing the birth of their twin boys wrote, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support."

