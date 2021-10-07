Nick Cannon GETS CANDID on ‘heartbreaking’ split with Kim Kardashian after latter's sex tape leak

Nick Cannon seems to have had more serious feelings for Kim Kardashian than believed, as the comedian has confessed she ‘broke his heart.' They dated in the late 1990s, around the time her sex video with Ray J was leaked online in 2007. The film, however, became a source of conflict when Kim allegedly denied its existence when questioned about it.

On the Drink Champs podcast, as per Metro, the Wild N' Out host recalled their connection, saying, "People didn’t know, they were like “who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad”. He added, "And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me in my mind because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out. But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public it was Nick and then it was the tape."

However, as they spent time with one other's families, the 40-year-old confessed Kim was more than just a casual fling. "I was really into her, I was vibing," he explained, adding that the reality star is an ‘amazing person.' "She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape. When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape."

Meanwhile, Kim went on to date Reggie Bush before marrying Kris Humphries and Kanye West, while Nick was married to Mariah Carey for six years until their divorce in 2010. He's a father of seven children now.

