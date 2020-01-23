Nick Cannon reacts to Orlando Brown’s sexual activity claims; Says 'It is a cry out for help'

Nick Cannon reacted to Orlando Brown’s claims that they engaged in sexual activity. Here’s what he had to say.

Orlando Brown, best known for his role as Eddie Thomas on Disney’s That’s So Raven, recently caused a stir on social media after claiming that he engaged with sexual activity with Nick Cannon. On January 22 a video surfaced on various social media platforms in which the 32-year-old actor stated that the Masked Singer host gave him oral sex. The actor used a very explicit language to spill the private details about what happened between the two.

“Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my d***. I let Nick suck my d***… Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my d***. Nick been sucking d***,” Orlando said in the video. While it is unclear what prompted the actor to make such claims, Nick decided to react to the controversy and shared a lengthy Instagram post on his profile. He claimed that he sees the statement as a cry for help from Orlando.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f*** hilarious!!!! But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a teachable moment! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was fucking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on Thats So Raven, he wrote in the caption alongside a screen of a news report about Orlando’s recent statement.

Nick further stated that according to him, Orlando is an actor who was exposed to the world of Hollywood too early in his life and lost himself. “This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances,” he added.

He then slammed people and media for laughing at such instances of young artists “begging for attention,” because according to him, they are suffering from issues and such situations should be handles with sensitivity. “Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given , instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh... The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the “culturally conscious,” Nick concluded his caption.

Read More