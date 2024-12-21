Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey Signing Rihanna’s Chest At Her Final Christmas Time Show: 'That Was Hot'

Nick Cannon reacted to a viral moment that went down between his ex-wife Mariah Carey and Rihanna at the last stop of the former’s Christmas Time show on Tuesday, December 17.

Cannon, 44, spoke to TMZ while volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission on December 20. He discussed Carey, 55, signing Rihanna’s chest with a marker at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “I was there! It was amazing!” Cannon said. "Yeah, that was hot.”

Though the father of 12, who shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, said he didn’t talk to the Queen of Christmas about the viral moment, he thought it was “dope that she stopped in the middle of the show.”

“I thought it was dope that Rihanna came. I thought it was dope that Mariah went down into the audience and they did that... that was just super cool,” he told TMZ.

On Tuesday, Carey mingled with fans between sets when she spotted Rihanna in the crowd. The All I Want for Christmas singer approached to say hello, and Rihanna requested a Sharpie from nearby concertgoers so Carey could sign her breast.

“Mariah Carey is signing my tit,” the Fenty Beauty founder shouted excitedly into Carey’s microphone.

The interaction was one of several wholesome moments during Carey’s Christmas tour. On December 9, Carey’s twins surprised her on stage during her Raleigh, North Carolina, concert with a giant bouquet of flowers to celebrate All I Want for Christmas Is You topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Reflecting on the moment in an Instagram post later, the singer said that being onstage with her kids and in front of her admirers was the best place to hear the news that her iconic Christmas tune continues to receive love from her fans worldwide.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Carey’s seminal holiday album Merry Christmas, which features the song.

