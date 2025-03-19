Nick Cannon Refuses to Get a Vasectomy After Fathering 12 Kids; ‘I Leave It to the Lord’

Nick Cannon is not only known for his comic timing and for being one of the most beloved stars, but the Nickelodeon alum is also widely recognized for being the father of 12 children, whom he welcomed with six different women.

During an appearance on the We Playin’ Spades podcast, Nick Cannon responded to former NFL player Channing Crowder, who jokingly suggested that the comedian should get a vasectomy.

While Cannon acknowledged that he needed to consider Crowder’s words, he added that the conversation felt like an intervention, even though he agreed that undergoing the procedure would be a responsible decision.

However, he went on to say that he is not done having children. When Courtney Bee expressed disbelief, Cannon asked, “Why not?” and added, “I leave it to the Lord.”

Speaking about his testicles, Nick Cannon revealed that they are insured for $10 million, referring to them as “precious cargo.”

Last year, the Drumline actor told E! News that he regretted the $10 million insurance policy, stating that the amount was not sufficient for his large family. Cannon mentioned that he should have opted for $12 million, which would have covered each of his children.

"I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works," The Masked Singer actor stated.

During a 2023 episode of The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman, Nick Cannon shared that while he is devoted to all of his children and loves them deeply, "I can't say the majority of them were planned."

For those unfamiliar, Nick Cannon shares Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey; Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa. He also had a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away at five months old.

Cannon's other children include Legendary Love, Onyx Ice Cole, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Marie.